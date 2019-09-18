Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.14 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.42 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.