Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Since PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 213.75 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.