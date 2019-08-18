Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

This is a contrast between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|23.54
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
