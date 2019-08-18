Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

This is a contrast between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.54 N/A -1.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.