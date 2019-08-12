Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cambrex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Cambrex Corporation is $49, which is potential -18.33% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 0%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.