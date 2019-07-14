Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 231.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.31 beta. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s beta is 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PDS Biotechnology Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average price target of $7.4, with potential upside of 81.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 52.3% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.