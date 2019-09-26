Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Since PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 402.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 0.75%. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.