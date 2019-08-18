Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.64 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s average target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 135.97%.

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 45.5% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.