Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.