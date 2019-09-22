Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.