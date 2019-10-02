Reviewing PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)’s and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)’s results

Both PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDL Community Bancorp
|14
|0.00
|7.48M
|0.14
|106.52
|Regency Centers Corporation
|67
|5.01
|157.03M
|1.70
|39.33
In table 1 we can see PDL Community Bancorp and Regency Centers Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Regency Centers Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PDL Community Bancorp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PDL Community Bancorp’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PDL Community Bancorp and Regency Centers Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDL Community Bancorp
|52,750,352.61%
|1.4%
|0.2%
|Regency Centers Corporation
|235,816,188.62%
|4.5%
|2.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 19.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares and 99.9% of Regency Centers Corporation shares. About 0.2% of PDL Community Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Regency Centers Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.28%
|1.2%
|-0.62%
|10.79%
|-4.26%
|12.87%
|Regency Centers Corporation
|0.83%
|-0.03%
|-0.89%
|2.68%
|6.38%
|13.67%
For the past year PDL Community Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Regency Centers Corporation.
Summary
Regency Centers Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors PDL Community Bancorp.
Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.
