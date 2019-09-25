Reviewing PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)’s and Its Peers results

As REIT – Retail company, PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
19.2% of PDL Community Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has PDL Community Bancorp and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.00%
|1.40%
|0.20%
|Industry Average
|29.03%
|18.91%
|3.67%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares PDL Community Bancorp and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDL Community Bancorp
|N/A
|14
|106.52
|Industry Average
|137.74M
|474.43M
|34.97
PDL Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.14
|1.58
|1.44
|2.22
The potential upside of the peers is 9.71%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PDL Community Bancorp and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.28%
|1.2%
|-0.62%
|10.79%
|-4.26%
|12.87%
|Industry Average
|2.42%
|3.54%
|3.56%
|5.95%
|12.44%
|16.06%
For the past year PDL Community Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
PDL Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend.
Summary
PDL Community Bancorp’s rivals beat on 4 of the 5 factors PDL Community Bancorp.
