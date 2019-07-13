Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.42 N/A -0.46 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.13 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.53 beta means PDL BioPharma Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Veracyte Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential downside of -15.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.