Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. PDL BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

Summary

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.