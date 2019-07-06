Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.40 N/A -0.46 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 153.71 N/A -2.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.24% and 72.7%. About 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.