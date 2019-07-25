Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Since PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.22 N/A -0.46 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.57 beta which is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 9.9 and 9.5. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.