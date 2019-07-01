Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

We are comparing PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.35 N/A -0.46 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 44.12 N/A -0.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 82.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. About 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.