Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.86 N/A -0.42 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2097.24 N/A -1.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. NantKwest Inc.’s 2.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. Its rival NantKwest Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.