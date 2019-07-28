Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.25 N/A -0.46 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.79 N/A -6.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL BioPharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 0.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

PDL BioPharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $25.33 consensus price target and a 199.76% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.24% and 0%. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.