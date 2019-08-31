Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Its Rivals results

As Biotechnology company, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. has 98.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PDL BioPharma Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.90% -6.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PDL BioPharma Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PDL BioPharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while PDL BioPharma Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

PDL BioPharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.