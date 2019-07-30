Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)’s results

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.26 N/A -0.46 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL BioPharma Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PDL BioPharma Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is $7.75, which is potential -100.00% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.