Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.41 N/A -0.46 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 155.76 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDL BioPharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PDL BioPharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 67.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.