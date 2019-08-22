Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.73 N/A -0.42 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 149.24 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.6, with potential upside of 10.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.