Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Since PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL BioPharma Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

11 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.