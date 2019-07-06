Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Since PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.40 N/A -0.46 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 3 29.06 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. Compugen Ltd.’s 2.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Compugen Ltd. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.