Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.44 N/A -0.46 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.31 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 9.9 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. PDL BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 69.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.