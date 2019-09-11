Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.84 N/A -0.42 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 435.96 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PDL BioPharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. In other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.