Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.41 N/A -0.46 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDL BioPharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 0.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. 1.3% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.