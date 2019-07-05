Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.45 N/A -0.46 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 166.07 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDL BioPharma Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.53 beta. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s 104.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.24% and 18.9% respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.