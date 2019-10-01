Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

This is a contrast between PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,326,927,120.57% -8.9% -6.7% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,702,364.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 15.1%. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.