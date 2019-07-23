Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.41 N/A -0.46 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.04 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDL BioPharma Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Assembly Biosciences Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 222.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. 1.3% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.