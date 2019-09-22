Reviewing PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta indicates that PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and has 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.