Reviewing PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s results

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.48 N/A -1.63 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.45 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDC Energy Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta means PDC Energy Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.01 beta which is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Oasis Petroleum Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDC Energy Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 3 2.38

PDC Energy Inc. has an average target price of $48.44, and a 55.21% upside potential. On the other hand, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s potential upside is 125.57% and its consensus target price is $6.88. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than PDC Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. was less bearish than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats PDC Energy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.