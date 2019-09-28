Reviewing PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 30 0.47 62.15M -1.63 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 20 3.54 152.90M 1.27 18.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDC Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PDC Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 206,478,405.32% -4.4% -2.3% Murphy Oil Corporation 756,556,160.32% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy Inc.’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Murphy Oil Corporation’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Murphy Oil Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50

PDC Energy Inc. has an average target price of $49.25, and a 74.77% upside potential. On the other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation’s potential upside is 22.23% and its consensus target price is $26.83. The information presented earlier suggests that PDC Energy Inc. looks more robust than Murphy Oil Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has -3.46% weaker performance while Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats PDC Energy Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.