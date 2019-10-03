Reviewing PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)’s results

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 30 0.43 62.15M -1.63 0.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68

In table 1 we can see PDC Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 207,097,634.12% -4.4% -2.3% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PDC Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PDC Energy Inc. is $49.25, with potential upside of 90.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDC Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.