Reviewing PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s results

Since PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 30 0.47 62.15M -1.63 0.00 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 52.44M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDC Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDC Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 206,615,691.49% -4.4% -2.3% Houston American Energy Corp. 25,999,008,428.36% -5.8% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

PDC Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Houston American Energy Corp.’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Houston American Energy Corp. are 4 and 4 respectively. Houston American Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PDC Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of PDC Energy Inc. is $49.25, with potential upside of 74.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDC Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.8% respectively. 1% are PDC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp. has 16.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has -3.46% weaker performance while Houston American Energy Corp. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.