Reviewing PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s results

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 30 0.47 62.15M -1.63 0.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 0.00 N/A 0.23 4.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 206,272,817.79% -4.4% -2.3% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. From a competition point of view, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of PDC Energy Inc. is $49.25, with potential upside of 74.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PDC Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.6%. PDC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors PDC Energy Inc. beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.