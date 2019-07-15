Reviewing PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s results

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 37 1.50 N/A -1.63 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 4.31 N/A 1.60 16.52

Table 1 highlights PDC Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3%

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PDC Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

The average target price of PDC Energy Inc. is $49.43, with potential upside of 64.00%. Meanwhile, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 16.25%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PDC Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% are PDC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. 2.33% -13.16% 6.96% -15.94% -36.82% 27.08% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats PDC Energy Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.