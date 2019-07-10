Reviewing PCTEL Inc. (PCTI)’s and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s results

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.13 N/A -0.75 0.00 Knowles Corporation 17 1.97 N/A 0.51 34.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PCTEL Inc. and Knowles Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

PCTEL Inc. has a 0.18 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Knowles Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

PCTEL Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Knowles Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. PCTEL Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Knowles Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

PCTEL Inc. and Knowles Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Knowles Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Knowles Corporation’s average price target is $34, while its potential upside is 89.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of PCTEL Inc. shares and 0% of Knowles Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of PCTEL Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Knowles Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. -2.29% 0% -4.49% 16.14% -30.19% 19.11% Knowles Corporation -5.81% -7.55% 11.88% 11.95% 24.26% 31.63%

For the past year PCTEL Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Knowles Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Knowles Corporation beats PCTEL Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.