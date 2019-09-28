Reviewing PCTEL Inc. (PCTI)’s and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s results

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 7 1.83 13.47M -0.71 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.00 5.29M 0.02 600.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PCTEL Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 198,088,235.29% -16.5% -14.1% Cambium Networks Corporation 55,450,733.75% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PCTEL Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Cambium Networks Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. PCTEL Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PCTEL Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The downside potential is -18.74% for PCTEL Inc. with average price target of $6.33. Cambium Networks Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.38 average price target and a 40.55% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cambium Networks Corporation is looking more favorable than PCTEL Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PCTEL Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 75%. PCTEL Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. Competitively, 4.7% are Cambium Networks Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance while Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors PCTEL Inc. beats Cambium Networks Corporation.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.