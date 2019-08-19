Reviewing PCTEL Inc. (PCTI)’s and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.28 N/A -0.71 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 12 0.93 N/A 0.03 338.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PCTEL Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

PCTEL Inc.’s 0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CalAmp Corp.’s 1.97 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PCTEL Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CalAmp Corp. are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. PCTEL Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PCTEL Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

PCTEL Inc. has an average price target of $6.33, and a 11.05% upside potential. CalAmp Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $17.25 consensus price target and a 74.95% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CalAmp Corp. seems more appealing than PCTEL Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. shares and 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. shares. 5.5% are PCTEL Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance while CalAmp Corp. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors PCTEL Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.