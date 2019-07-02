Reviewing PCM Inc. (PCMI)’s and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s results

PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. 28 0.20 N/A 1.97 14.84 National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.47 N/A 0.19 143.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PCM Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. National Vision Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PCM Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. PCM Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than National Vision Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3% National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PCM Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival National Vision Holdings Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. PCM Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of PCM Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of National Vision Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PCM Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. -2.11% -12.97% -6.71% 48.52% 143.33% 65.81% National Vision Holdings Inc. 4.17% -5.3% -17.12% -36.83% -16.06% -1.67%

For the past year PCM Inc. has 65.81% stronger performance while National Vision Holdings Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors PCM Inc. beats National Vision Holdings Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.