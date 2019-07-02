Reviewing PCM Inc. (PCMI)’s and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s results

This is a contrast between PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. 28 0.20 N/A 1.97 14.84 Etsy Inc. 61 11.44 N/A 0.75 82.52

Demonstrates PCM Inc. and Etsy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Etsy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PCM Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PCM Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Etsy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PCM Inc. and Etsy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3% Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

PCM Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Etsy Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

PCM Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Etsy Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Etsy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PCM Inc. and Etsy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Etsy Inc. 0 4 7 2.64

On the other hand, Etsy Inc.’s potential upside is 10.81% and its average price target is $68.77.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of PCM Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of Etsy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of PCM Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Etsy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. -2.11% -12.97% -6.71% 48.52% 143.33% 65.81% Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1%

For the past year PCM Inc. was more bullish than Etsy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Etsy Inc. beats PCM Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.