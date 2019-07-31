Reviewing PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI)’s and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s results

Both PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.76 N/A 0.59 19.08 The Simply Good Foods Company 22 4.58 N/A 0.57 39.05

Demonstrates PB Bancorp Inc. and The Simply Good Foods Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Simply Good Foods Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PB Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PB Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Simply Good Foods Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PB Bancorp Inc. and The Simply Good Foods Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8% The Simply Good Foods Company 0.00% 6.3% 4.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PB Bancorp Inc. and The Simply Good Foods Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Simply Good Foods Company 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, The Simply Good Foods Company’s potential downside is -4.50% and its average price target is $26.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.3% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares and 91.8% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares. PB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.3% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. 0.72% 0% 0.45% 0.63% 8.38% 3.33% The Simply Good Foods Company -1.28% -1.59% 6.19% 12.51% 59.51% 17.99%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than The Simply Good Foods Company

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Simply Good Foods Company beats PB Bancorp Inc.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.