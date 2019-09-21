Reviewing PaySign Inc. (PAYS)’s and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s results

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 11 17.48 N/A 0.06 243.28 PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.78 N/A 0.04 136.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PaySign Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. PRGX Global Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PaySign Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PaySign Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PRGX Global Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PaySign Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

PaySign Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. PRGX Global Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PaySign Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PRGX Global Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. PRGX Global Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PaySign Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PaySign Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PaySign Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, and a 49.25% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of PaySign Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PaySign Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.7%. Competitively, PRGX Global Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year PaySign Inc. has 300.85% stronger performance while PRGX Global Inc. has -40.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors PaySign Inc. beats PRGX Global Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.