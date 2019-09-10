Reviewing PaySign Inc. (PAYS)’s and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s results

Both PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 11 15.44 N/A 0.06 243.28 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PaySign Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, OneSmart International Education Group Limited has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PaySign Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.7% of PaySign Inc. shares and 57.6% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares. About 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26%

For the past year PaySign Inc. has 300.85% stronger performance while OneSmart International Education Group Limited has -5.26% weaker performance.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.