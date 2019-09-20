Reviewing PaySign Inc. (PAYS)’s and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s results

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PaySign Inc.
|11
|17.33
|N/A
|0.06
|243.28
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|2
|9.52
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Demonstrates PaySign Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PaySign Inc.
|0.00%
|35.8%
|8.3%
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
PaySign Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PaySign Inc. Its rival Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. PaySign Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marathon Patent Group Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
PaySign Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PaySign Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PaySign Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 50.52%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
PaySign Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 2.8%. About 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.04% are Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PaySign Inc.
|2.39%
|1.44%
|76.15%
|203.44%
|403.93%
|300.85%
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|-3.24%
|-21.13%
|-26.15%
|49.29%
|-53.76%
|44.26%
For the past year PaySign Inc. was more bullish than Marathon Patent Group Inc.
Summary
PaySign Inc. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
