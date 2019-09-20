Reviewing PaySign Inc. (PAYS)’s and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s results

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 11 17.33 N/A 0.06 243.28 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.52 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates PaySign Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

PaySign Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PaySign Inc. Its rival Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. PaySign Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PaySign Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PaySign Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 50.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PaySign Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 2.8%. About 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.04% are Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year PaySign Inc. was more bullish than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.