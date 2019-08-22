Reviewing PaySign Inc. (PAYS)’s and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s results

This is a contrast between PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 10 27.93 N/A 0.06 243.28 ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.53 N/A 1.38 49.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PaySign Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. ExlService Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. PaySign Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ExlService Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has PaySign Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

PaySign Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. ExlService Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PaySign Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ExlService Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PaySign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PaySign Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, ExlService Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $67.67, while its potential downside is -1.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.7% of PaySign Inc. shares and 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares. PaySign Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.7%. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year PaySign Inc. was more bullish than ExlService Holdings Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.