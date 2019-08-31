Reviewing PaySign Inc. (PAYS)’s and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s results

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 11 21.67 N/A 0.06 243.28 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.36 N/A 0.88 11.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PaySign Inc. and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PaySign Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than China Customer Relations Centers Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Volatility and Risk

PaySign Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a -0.22 beta which is 122.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PaySign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PaySign Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of PaySign Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has 34.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37%

For the past year PaySign Inc. had bullish trend while China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats PaySign Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.