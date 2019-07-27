Reviewing PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)’s and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s results

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 106 8.32 N/A 1.87 59.75 World Acceptance Corporation 131 2.04 N/A 7.62 17.47

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PayPal Holdings Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation. World Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PayPal Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PayPal Holdings Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.1% World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. World Acceptance Corporation’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PayPal Holdings Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -0.34% for PayPal Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $115.1. Competitively the consensus target price of World Acceptance Corporation is $87, which is potential -29.98% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that PayPal Holdings Inc. looks more robust than World Acceptance Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PayPal Holdings Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 90.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, World Acceptance Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. 2.23% 3.11% 18.6% 28.52% 41.48% 32.6% World Acceptance Corporation 1.51% 6.47% 15.95% 29.87% 21.96% 30.2%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than World Acceptance Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors PayPal Holdings Inc. beats World Acceptance Corporation.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.