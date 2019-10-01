Reviewing PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)’s and Its Peers results

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PayPal Holdings Inc. has 84.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PayPal Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 1,053,522,716.58% 16.20% 5.50% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing PayPal Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 1.12B 106 52.70 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

PayPal Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

With consensus target price of $122.22, PayPal Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 17.98%. The potential upside of the competitors is 131.75%. Based on the data delivered earlier, PayPal Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PayPal Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than PayPal Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PayPal Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 9.39 and 9.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

PayPal Holdings Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. Competitively, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PayPal Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat PayPal Holdings Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.