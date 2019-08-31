Reviewing PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)’s and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s results

As Credit Services companies, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 108 7.73 N/A 2.10 52.70 CIT Group Inc. 49 1.77 N/A 4.31 11.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PayPal Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc. CIT Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to PayPal Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PayPal Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CIT Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5.5% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CIT Group Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

PayPal Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.21% and an $118 consensus price target. On the other hand, CIT Group Inc.’s potential upside is 33.83% and its consensus price target is $57. Based on the results shown earlier, CIT Group Inc. is looking more favorable than PayPal Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are CIT Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. was less bullish than CIT Group Inc.

Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors CIT Group Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.